Performer scheduled to trial at Randwick

Leading Golden Slipper contender Performer will get his chance to pass a barrier test sooner than anticipated.

Performer will have to pass a barrier test at Randwick after his Todman Stakes antics.

With Tuesday's Randwick barrier trials moved to Thursday because of wet weather, Performer has been added to the ninth heat over 740m.

Premier Sydney jockey Hugh Bowman suffered concussion when he came off Performer in the straight in the Todman Stakes when the colt made a sudden step to the left.

Trainer Chris Waller has indicated he may use blinkers on Performer who had been slated to trial next week, just days out from the Slipper on March 24.

Waller said Performer emerged unscathed from the incident, which he described as uncharacteristic.

"It's the first time he's ever done anything like that. He's got a very placid nature so it was a complete surprise," he said.

"It was dead-set like a lightning bolt hit him."

Performer's stablemate Unforgotten is also scheduled to run in Thursday's trials ahead of the Phar Lap Stakes two days later.

Racing NSW*ordered the filly back to the trials after she was found to have cardiac arrhythmia when unplaced in the Surround Stakes on March 3.

Stewards said they had approved an application from Waller to accept for the Phar Lap Stakes on the basis the filly would only be allowed to start if she passed the barrier test.

She has received a veterinary clearance and undergone a satisfactory ECG.