News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure

Tommy Berry returns for Golden Slipper day

AAP /

Hong Kong-based jockey Tommy Berry will return home to Sydney to ride on Golden Slipper day at Rosehill.

Berry will ride the Kris Lees-trained Clearly Innocent against Winx in the George Ryder Stakes (1500m), one of five Group One races on the March 24 program.

He will also ride Perizada for his father-in-law John Nisbet and his training partner Ron Weston in the Group Three Birthday Card Stakes (1200m).

Berry is also hoping to secure a ride in the Golden Slipper (1200m), a race he has won twice on Overreach in 2013 and Vancouver two years later.

Back To Top