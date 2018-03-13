Tommy Berry returns for Golden Slipper day

Hong Kong-based jockey Tommy Berry will return home to Sydney to ride on Golden Slipper day at Rosehill.

Berry will ride the Kris Lees-trained Clearly Innocent against Winx in the George Ryder Stakes (1500m), one of five Group One races on the March 24 program.

He will also ride Perizada for his father-in-law John Nisbet and his training partner Ron Weston in the Group Three Birthday Card Stakes (1200m).

Berry is also hoping to secure a ride in the Golden Slipper (1200m), a race he has won twice on Overreach in 2013 and Vancouver two years later.