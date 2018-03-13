Weather With You begins Derby campaign

The latest New Zealand raider starts an autumn campaign aimed at the Group One Australian Derby when Weather With You has his first start in Sydney at Warwick Farm.

Geelong Classic winner Weather With You (foreground) has his first Sydney start at Warwick Farm.

Trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman had considered running him in the Group One Randwick Guineas (1600m) last Saturday, but opted for a lower profile assignment over the same distance on Wednesday.

Weather With You already has the benefit of a Victorian campaign under his belt last spring and has settled in smoothly at Warwick Farm ahead of the Pierro@Coolmore Australia Mile.

He had five Australian starts last spring, highlighted by victory in the Listed Geelong Classic before running eighth in the Group One Victoria Derby (2500m).

"It probably helps he's had that trip away. He hasn't missed a beat since he's been in Sydney and he's a very straightforward horse," Forsman said.

He said Weather With You's Melbourne experience earned him the trip to Sydney where the Warwick Farm race serves as a lead-in to the Group One Rosehill Guineas (2000m) on March 24.

Ideally Weather With You will then advance to the Group One Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick on April 7, a race the training duo won last year with Jon Snow.

Weather With You returned from a spell for a 1600m-race at Ellerslie on February 17, finishing fifth.

"He needed the run first-up at Ellerslie. This run should bring him on and he should be spot-on third-up for the Guineas," Forsman said.

Weather With You was the TAB's $3.30 favourite on Tuesday and will have the services of Kerrin McEvoy who will have to steer him from the outside gate.

"He's drawn outside and it's a bit hard to line up a three-year-old against those ratings horses midweek, but we're very happy with him," he said.

The training duo will have Francaletta in Saturday's Group One Coolmore Classic (1500m) at Rosehill.

The mare was an encouraging third at her first Australian start behind Coolmore rivals Dixie Blossoms and Raiment in the Group Two Guy Walter Stakes (1400m) on March 3.