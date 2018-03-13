Hugh Bowman to take no risks

Injured jockey Hugh Bowman will consult a neurosurgeon after suffering concussion in a race fall.

Hugh Bowman will undergo further tests after suffering concussion in a fall at Randwick.

Bowman, the regular partner of champion Winx, came off leading Golden Slipper contender Performer at Randwick on Saturday when the colt made a sudden sidestep to the left.

Stewards said Bowman had seen Racing NSW's Dr David Duckworth on Tuesday and had an appointment with neurosurgeon Dr Mark Winder on Wednesday to assess his fitness to return to race riding.

He will also have to complete a satisfactory cognitive test to determine whether he can ride at Saturday's Group One meeting at Rosehill.

Bowman is booked to ride Ruthven in the Hong Kong Derby the following day but needs a clearance to fly.

"I'm hoping to ride this weekend but I'll be guided by doctors," Bowman told Sky Sports Radio.

"I've still got a headache coming and going. I was very lucky really.

"If the doctors suggest I should wait I won't hesitate.

"I won't be taking any risks."

Winx is scheduled to have her next start on Saturday week in the Group One George Ryder Stakes.