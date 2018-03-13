Randwick barrier trials postponed

The two trials scheduled for the refurbished Kensington track will now be held on the steeple grass at Randwick after rain forced a postponement.

Tuesday's 15 heats have been moved to Thursday but the Kensington surface at Randwick will not be tested.

Leading Golden Slipper contender, Blue Diamond Stakes winner Written By, was entered for Saturday's Pago Pago Stakes as a precaution against the weather.

Trainer Grahame Begg has indicated he will accept with the colt but his preference is to go to the Slipper on Saturday week without racing him.

He said Written By had a working gallop on the course proper at Randwick on Tuesday morning.

The rain in Sydney is expected to continue throughout Wednesday after 53mm fell between Monday night and 6am on Tuesday.