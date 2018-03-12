No Coolmore Classic for Shoals

Dual Group One-winning filly Shoals is a notable omission from the 23 nominations for the Coolmore Classic at Rosehill.

The Ron Quinton-trained Dixie Blossoms is the favourite in opening markets on the Coolmore Classic.

John Messara said he and fellow owner Jonathan Munz along with trainer Anthony Freedman had changed her program when it became obvious she would get a big weight in the Group One 1500m-race for fillies and mares.

Shoals beat the older mares to win the Myer Classic in the spring and brought that form to Randwick to win the Surround Stakes against her fellow three-year-olds last Saturday week.

"Plans changed when realised that she would be carrying 55.5 to 56 kilos in the Coolmore after her Surround Stakes win," Messara said.

"Instead we are heading for the Arrowfield Sprint on the 14th of April at set weights as a lead into the Sangster in early May at weight-for-age.

"If she wins the Sangster handsomely she'll head for the UK."

Shoals is scheduled to have her first inoculations this week with the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June a target.

There are still six Group One winners among the Coolmore entries taken on Monday including last year's winner Heavens Above.

The others are New Zealander Aide Memoire, Alizee, Egg Tart, Foxplay, and Silent Sedition, a close second in the 2017 Coolmore.

The Ron Quinton-trained Dixie Blossoms has opened the TAB's $6 favourite for the Coolmore with her stablemate Daysee Doom on the fourth line at $9 to improve on her fourth last year with Alizee at $7 and Egg Tart at $8.

The Clarry Conners-trained Torvill is likely to head to the Illawarra on Friday for the Group Three Kembla Grange Classic (1600m) for three-year-olds.

Torvill has produced two eye-catching seconds at her past two starts behind Alizee in the Group Two Light Fingers and Shoals in the Surround.

"We are leaning towards Kembla Grange with her," Conners said.

"I think the Kembla track will suit her. There is a long run in. It would be nice if she could draw a barrier."

Durable mare Zanbagh won the Kembla Grange Classic four years ago and will be lining up in the Coolmore Classic for the third time.