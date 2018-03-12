Zizzis provides Payne with some more Magic

Patrick Payne has claimed a second Magic Millions Two-year-Old Classic in Adelaide with Zizzis winning at Morphettville.

Billy Egan rides the Patrick Payne-trained Zizzis to win the Adelaide Magic Millions 2YO Classic.

Co-owned by syndicator Joe O'Neill, Zizzis remains unbeaten with her decisive win in the 1200m race for two-year-olds on Monday.

Payne and O'Neill combined to win the race in 2015 with Atalanta Miss who was ridden by Michelle Payne.

Billy Egan rode Zizzis ($9) on Monday with the filly beating Illuminaire ($14) by a decisive 1-3/4 lengths with Dancer's Kin ($10) another half length third.

The heavily supported $1.95 favourite Nomothaj, who sits 15th in the order of entry to the Golden Slipper Stakes at Rosehill on March 24, finished fifth under Stephen Baster.

Zizzis led throughout to win over 1000m on debut at Bendigo last month but took a sit with the step up to 1200m on Monday before outsprinting her rivals over the final 200m.

"She won well first-up and we thought she'd come on well but with these young horses you are never really sure," Payne told racing broadcaster racing.com.

"Were were more hopeful than over confident.

"She's an absolute sweetheart to deal with and I think that's the Sizzling breed.

"They've got sensible brains and will make good racehorses, I think."