Boom sire to dominate sale

First season sire Spirit Of Boom's domination of Queensland breeding is emphasised by his representation at the Magic Millions March Yearling Sale.

The catalogue for the Gold Coast sale from March 19-20 features 389 lots of which 44 are from Spirit Of Boom's second crop of yearlings.

The Eureka Stud-based sire has swept all before him in his first season as breeding experts search the record books looking for similar performances.

Spirit Of Boom has already had 10 individual winners including four stakes winners.

In recent times among the Queenslan-based sires Brave Warrior had 11 individual winners in his first season and his son Show A Heart had 13 from his first crop.

Spirit of Boom is also well on his way to having runners in the major two-year-old races in the eastern states, Magic Millions, Blue Diamond Stakes and Golden Slipper, which would be a first for a Queensland-based first season sire.

Eureka studmaster Scott McAlpine said Spirit of Boom had done a great job but the aim now was to continue on with it.

"He is a young sire with a high fertility rate so we are hoping he can get good crops for years to come," McAlpine said.

The sale will also feature several new stallions including Better Than Ready, Puissance De Lune, Rubick, Time For War and Whittington.