Assimilate powers to Canberra Guineas win

Assimilate will be given the chance to prove he fits in during Sydney's autumn carnival after a powerful victory in the Listed Canberra Guineas.

Tye Angland has steered the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Assimilate to win the Canberra Guineas.

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained colt scored a commanding win in Sunday's $130,000 three-year-old race over 1400m, stamping his credentials for a tilt at The Championships next month.

Assimilate is raced by a powerful alliance which includes Newgate, Aquis Farm, China Horse Club, Horse Ventures and Winstar.

Newgate managing director Henry Field said the horse had indicated his talent by finishing fifth in last year's Group One Golden Rose.

"Paul and Peter have always had a really good opinion of him so good to win with a bit of conviction today," Field said.

The Group Three Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at Randwick on April 7 is one race being considered by the Snowdens, who won last year's edition with Acatour.

"Paul and Peter are thinking a mile to 10 furlongs will be no problem," Field said.

Assimilate's jockey Tye Angland took full advantage of the opportunity handed to him by Hugh Bowman having to withdraw from the meeting after suffering concussion in a fall at Randwick on Saturday.

Second last rounding the home turn, the colt powered down the outside to score a decisive victory from the fast-finishing Primitivo ($16).

Waimea Bay ($5.50) finished third.

Earlier, Tougherthantherest scored an upset win in the Listed National Sprint (1400m), handling a sharp jump in class to prevail in a photo finish.

Co-trainer Keith Dryden bought the gelding's dam who also produced Prince Jacko, a two-time winner, and two other horses he has trained.

"It's pretty emotional for me. I bought the mare when one of my clients offered her up," Dryden said.

Sent out a $26 chance, Tougherthantherest scored by a short head from Coolring ($61) with Snippets Land ($8.50) filling the minor placing.

"My inclination might be to sell him but in saying that, these owners - we play golf together, we fish together - I'd say they'll knock me on the head for that," Dryden said.