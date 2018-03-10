Regan Bayliss banned again at Flemington

Regan Bayliss has been suspended and fined following his Group One -winning ride aboard Redkirk Warrior at Flemington.

It's the second suspension in a week for the young jockey who turns 21 on Tuesday.

Stewards suspended Bayliss for eight meetings and fined him $5000 for using the whip eight times, three more than allowed, before the 100m in Saturday's Newmarket Handicap.

Bayliss was last week suspended for 25 meetings on a reckless riding charge out of the Australian Guineas at Flemington.

His suspension commenced after racing on Saturday and was due to end on April 1, but the new ban now rules him out until after of the first day of The Championships at Randwick on April 7.

Racing Victoria chief steward Terry Bailey told Bayliss it was no good winning Group One races and then spending the rest of the day in the stewards room.

Hong Kong-based Chad Schofield was suspended for one Hong Kong meeting and fined $2000 for using the whip 11 times before the 100m mark on third placed Merchant Navy in the Newmarket Handicap.

So Si Bon, who finished 13th in the Newmarket, has been ordered back to the trials after savaging former stablemate Missrock as the field jumped.