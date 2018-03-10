She's So High wins first-up at Flemington

She's So High will be kept to sprint races after her first-up win in a stakes race at Flemington.

Trainer Mick Price said the filly was Sydney bound following her win in Saturday's Listed Incognitus Stakes over 1100m.

Ridden By Damien Oliver, She's So High was sent off the $3.60 favourite in scoring by 3-1/4 lengths from Regimen ($6) with Twilight Song ($4) three quarters of a length away third.

Price said he learned a lot about the filly last preparation which included a fourth placing behind Aloisia in the Thousand Guineas at Caulfield last spring.

"She didn't get the 1600 metres and she doesn't really get 1400 metres either," Price said.

"We'll keep her to sprinting now and head to Sydney for some of the better races and hopefully win a better-class race."