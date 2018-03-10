Sugar Bella arrives late for Group 3 win

Sugar Bella has raced her way out of contention for the rich Provincial Championships by winning a Group Three race at Randwick.

But her trainer Kris Lees admitted he thought her chance to win Saturday's Wenona Girl Quality (1200m) had gone when she was last out of the gates and still there on the turn.

"I gave up after 100 metres," Lees said.

"The plan was to be behind the leaders. To his credit Jason (Collett) left her alone and coming round the corner I started to get my hopes up.

"I know she has an electric turn of foot and was either going to just get beaten or win."

Win the $2.30 favourite did by a short head from Miss Que with the pair half a length in front of Perizada ($12).

The win brought up a Group Three double for Lees and Collett who combined to win the Aspiration Quality with Karavali (1600m).

It was Sugar Bella's sixth win from seven starts making her inelgible for the heats of the Provincial Championship series for Class Five horses.

"The owners were keen to get a stakes win with her," Lees said.

"She is a high-quality mare and can go on to even better races but we will let the dust settle on this win before a decision."