Kementari claims Group 1 Randwick Guineas

Kementari ensured the confidence of Godolphin head trainer James Cummings was not misplaced as the valuable colt produced a dominant victory in the $1 million Randwick Guineas.

The gun three-year-old only needed a short burst late to pull clear of the chasers and claim the Group One he was denied when finishing a close second to Mighty Boss in the Caulfield Guineas (1600m) in October.

That disappointment was still evident for Cummings as he reflected Kementari's mastering of a high quality mile, the first leg of the three-year-old's Triple Crown.

"If he drew a barrier (in the Caulfield Guineas) that would be his second Group One," he said.

"I shouldn't even be dwelling on that. The performance was just awesome.

"I had almost a fearful amount of confidence in that horse's opportunity to win today."

Kementari, the $2.35 favourite, hit the line 1-1/2 lengths clear of Pierata ($5.50) while Trapeze Artist ($10) was a neck back in third.

The Group One $3 million Doncaster Mile at Randwick on April 7 looks the logical progression for Kementari but Cummings preferred to reflect on Saturday's achievement rather than confirm another autumn goal.

"One step at a time. Kementari has won his Group One and they were racing for a lot more than a million dollars today," he said.

"That's a massive result for the company, it provides a lot of vindication for our whole racing operation.

"The horse has touched every stable, he's been through Crown Lodge, he went down to Carbine, had a beautiful spring campaign and was just touched off narrowly in the Caulfield Guineas.

"And now from Osborne Park he's been able to absolutely jump out of the ground as an autumn three-year-old."

Cummings warned Glyn Schofield not to push the button too early and the veteran jockey carried out his instructions perfectly.

I said 'do not go too soon on this horse'. He didn't just count to five before he let him go, he counted to 10," he said.

Schofield, who has ridden Kementari throughout this unbeaten three- race preparation, was happy to bide his time.

"If I'd let him go at the 600 he would have whizzed around them and hit the front but he's got such an explosive turn of speed I knew they're not going to match his turn of speed," he said.

"It was very soft in the end."