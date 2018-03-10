News

Bella Martini wins Group 2 Kewney Stakes

Mathew Toogood
AAP /

Three-year-old filly Bella Martini has capped her campaign with an important Group Two win in the Kewney Stakes at Flemington.

The Hawkes Racing-trained Bella Martini claimed a Listed race win in the Gosford Guineas two starts ago before not having the best of luck when sixth in the Typhoon Tracy Stakes at Moonee Valley.

Bella Martini ($5.50) was tried at 1400m for the first time in Saturday's Kewney and squeezed through a run along the rail at the 300m under Dwayne Dunn before holding off Shokora ($7) by three-quarters of a length, with a half-neck to Palazzo Vecchio ($8) third.

"She didn't really get a crack at them last start," co-trainer Wayne Hawkes said.

"The big query today was whether she ran the 1400 and she certainly ran it right out.

"She was in a bad spot coming around the corner and needed some luck. It must have been a tight run but she had a great turn of foot and she put them away quickly."

Bella Martini is likely to have a break now having won four of her six starts this campaign, which began in November.

"She's been up for a long time and done a great job," Hawkes said.

Bella Martini's win was satisfying for her owner and breeder Rob Crabtree, with the Stratum filly the fourth stakes winner out of the mare Silverbeat.

