Aylmerton adds name to Slipper contenders

Jean Dubois is not a name familiar to most city racegoers but the Goulburn trainer is about to become more well known with Aylmerton cementing a spot in the Golden Slipper with victory in the Todman Stakes.

Saturday's 1200m race for two-year-olds was marred when Hugh Bowman fell from the favourite Performer in the straight.

Sydney's premier jockey was taken to hospital as a precaution but early reports were he had escaped with a mild concussion and cuts and bruises.

Dubois was almost speechless when Aylmerton ($17) got the result by a long head over Ef Troop ($3.50) to follow his win on debut at Canberra.

"It is a miracle," Dubois said.

"You always dream of things like this but don't believe it can happen. "He is a very professional horse and he proved he can fight so he has everything to make a good horse."

Aylmerton is a French-bred colt whose dam Aloona was bought in-foal to Siyouni and transported to Australia by David Chaikin who owns Woodpark Stud which is managed by Dubois.

"He is a very much like his father who is a very good stallion," Dubois said.

The colt was ridden by Andrew Adkins, Sydney's premier apprentice last season and a new graduate to senior ranks.

"Cantering to the gates my first time on the horse he gave me a very good feel," he said.

"When he bounced out he was straight into a rhythm.

"He travelled very well. It was a nice tempo for him but when I skipped back up the inside he was still very raw and he was unsure having horses to the outside as he hadn't had that before."

Aylmerton firmed from $101 to $15 for the Golden Slipper in two weeks.