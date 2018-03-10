News

Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Big pay day for Miss Sara in Doomben win

Mark Oberhardt
AAP /

Trainer Les Ross paid tribute to the QTIS bonus scheme after his two-year-old filly Miss Sara picked up nearly $80,000 for her win at Doomben.

Sent out favourite, Miss Sara ($1.60) led all the way to hold on and beat Mystic Mist ($5) by a neck in the Sofitel Central Brisbane Handicap (1350m).

The filly picked up $42,700 in prize money, a $24,500 QTIS bonus and a $12,250 QTIS fillies bonus for the win.

Ross has been having a good run and Miss Sara was his fourth winner for the past nine days.

"I was having a terrible run before that but I hope the luck continues. I bought Miss Sara for $12,000 and then couldn't syndicate all of her so I have ended up with 25 per cent of her," Ross said.

"She has been most consistent and now she has earned about $130,000 in prize money and bonus payments."

"QTIS (for Queensland bred horses)really is a great concept for horses in Queensland. The money she got today is more than some stakes races"

Miss Sara will miss the rich $250,000 QTIS Jewel next week but will continue racing.

"She is a tough little thing but not that tough. But we will look for more races while we can at this time of the year," he said.

