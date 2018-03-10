I Am Excited confirms affinity for sprints

David Pfieffer's decision to revert to sprint racing with I Am Excited has continued to pay dividends with the filly claiming her first stakes success at Randwick with the promise of more to come.

I Am Excited backed up her 1100m win at Rosehill two weeks ago with victory in Saturday's Listed Fireball Stakes over the same distance.

After vying for favouritism with Houtzen, I am Excited started at $3 and came with a late run to beat Acqume ($17) by three-quarters of a length with $2.90 favourite Houtzen another 2-1/4 lengths behidn.

Warwick Farm trainer David Pfieffer tried I Am Excited up to 1600m in the spring but now has his eyes on the $600,000 Group Two Arrowfield Sprint (1200m) on April 14 as a goal.

"We tried her in the fillies series in the spring because everyone who has ridden her thought she might be a 1400 to 1600-metre horse," Pfieffer said.

"She was unlucky when third in the Furious over 1400.

"But while she is a three-year-old I'm happy to keep her to sprints and we'll look at the Darby Munro next and aim to the Arrowfield Sprint."

Houtzen, last year's Magic Millions winner and beaten Golden Slipper favourite, was a little slow out of the gates and took a while to get to her customary role in front.

Her trainer Toby Edmonds said she would improve for the run.

"I though she might be short of a run," he said.

"She put on a lot of weight and she's not beginning like she used to."

I Am Excited is now the $8 equal favourite with Kementari for the Arrowfield Sprint.