Norman has instinct for a winner

Last-start winner Mystic Mist is set to add to sire Instinction's reputation as a good value sire at Doomben.

Mystic Mist was the second favourite on Friday behind Miss Sara to win her second race in Saturday's Two-Year-Old Handicap (1350m).

Veteran trainer Harold Norman picked up Mystic Mist for $8000 and she has already returned $23,300 prize money.

"I was surprised to get her so cheaply because she is out of a Quest For Fame mare," Norman said.

"But Instinction is a sire who can get a good horse so it has been a handy buy."

Instinction. a Group Two winner on the racetrack, is best known for the prolific winning Rockhampton based filly Paradis Imperial who has won nine races.

Mystic Mist scored an impressive win on a heavy Gold Coast track two weeks ago and should get similar conditions at Doomben.

Norman has a big opinion of Mystic Mist and believes she can win no matter what the surface.

"She is a pretty handy type no matter what the surface. She doesn't show explosive pace but she gets home hard," Norman said.

"She won a trial for us in September but was run off her feet first up over 900 metres the Gold Coast.

"She ran home well for fourth at Toowoomba over 1000 metres but when we got her out to 1300 metres at the Gold Coast she was very strong in winning."

Norman had Mystic Mist in a two-year-old race over 1350m two weeks ago but the meeting was washed out.

"I've had to wait for this week but she has kept ticking over but it should be worth it," he said.

Mystic Mist will be ridden by Norman's former apprentice Rikki Palmer.