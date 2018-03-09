Ruby Walsh makes winning return

Ruby Walsh has made a winning return from injury to steer Lareena to a clear-cut victory at Thurles ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Walsh had been out of action since suffering a broken leg in a fall at Punchestown on November 18, but always maintained he would be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival where he has been leading rider 11 times.

He had hoped to come back last weekend before the weather intervened and instead made his return just five days before the start of next week's showpiece meeting aboard the Willie Mullins-trained Lareena in a maiden hurdle.

Among his rides at Cheltenham is Getabird, the favourite for the Supreme Novices Hurdle on the first day on Tuesday.