Jockey James McDonald to be relicensed

James McDonald will be able to ride trackwork and trials ahead of his return to racing after a lengthy ban for a betting offence.

The former No.1 jockey for Godolphin in Australia, McDonald was outed after he admitted to placing a $1000 bet on Astern before he rode the horse to victory at Randwick in December 2015.

His 18-month ban ends on May 15 and Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys has agreed to a recommendation from the Licensing Committee for McDonald to be relicensed.

He will be allowed begin trackwork and trials from April 3 to help with the transition to race riding.

McDonald has won the Sydney premiership twice in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

