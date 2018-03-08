Canterbury Stakes: What you need to know

CANTERBURY STAKES

Run at Randwick since 2014, 1300m, $500,000, weight-for-age.

HISTORY

* First run in 1929 when won by Amounis

* Elevated to Group One in 2013

* Run at Canterbury except for at Rosehill in 1973-75, 1980-81, 1997-98, 2004-07.

* Before 2004 run over 1200m. 2008 run over 1550m.

NOTABLE WINNERS

* Le Romain (2017); Holler (2016); Cosmic Endeavour (2015); Appearance (2014); Pierro (2013); More Joyous (2011-12); Yell (2004); All Our Mob (1997); At Sea (1988-89); Manikato (1982); Baguette (1971); Sky High (1961-62); Holdfast (1930-31-32).

TALKING POINTS

* The unusual distance serves as a lead-in to the George Ryder Stakes (1500m) two weeks later or a drop back in distance to the Galaxy (1100m).

* Champion sprinter Chautauqua was ruled out after refusing to compete in a barrier trial for the third time.

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING:

* "I'm very happy with him. His trials have been good and so has his work. He's in a good place...I just hope the rain stays away because he loves firm tracks " -Happy Clapper's trainer Patrick Webster.

* "We're looking at Derryn if it rains, and Tulip,'' Derryn's and Tulip's co-trainer David Hayes.

"He's obviously class. He was sent down here to try and become a stallion so a Group One would be outstanding" - Chris Walelr's racing manager Charlie Duckworth on Endless Drama