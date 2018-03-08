News

Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Key statistics on the Australian Cup

AAP /

AUSTRALIAN CUP

Run at Flemington over 2000m, $1.5 million, weight-for-age

HISTORY

* First run in 1863 when won by Barwon.

* Weight-for-age since 1979 except for 1982-86. 1863-1942 run over 18 furlongs, 1943-62 17 furlongs 110 yards, 1963 14 furlongs, since 1964 10 furlongs (2000m)

NOTABLE WINNERS

* Tim Whiffler (1867); Malua (1886); Grand Print (1964); Craftsman (1965-66); Gay Icarus (1971); Leilani (1975); Ming Dynasty (1978-80); Dulcify (1979); Hyperno (1981); Bonecrusher (1987); Dandy Andy (1988); Vo Rogue (1989-90); Better Loosen Up (1991); Let's Elope (1992); Durbridge (1994); Saintly (1996); Octagonal (1997); Northerly (2001, 2003); Makybe Diva (2005); Zipping (2010); Fiorente (2014); Preferment (2016); Humidor (2017)

TALKING POINTS

* Bart Cummings holds the record with 13 victories

* David Hayes with two runners Ventura Storm and Harlem has three wins to his credit, the latest Spillway in 2015

* Jockey Tom Hales won the race eight times during the 1800's.

* Craig Newitt with two wins is best of current days day riders

* Hartnell will attempt to become sixth C F Orr Stakes winner, first since Lonhro (2004), to win Australian Cup

* 12 horses have won the Peter Young Stakes-Australian Cup double which Gailo Chop is attempting. Latest was Fiorente in 2014

* Single Gaze and Devise will attempt to become the first mare since Makybe Diva (2005) to win

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING:

"I just think she'll be cherry ripe and I think it's going to be a great race." - Single Gaze's trainer Nick Olive

"When he came back into work the plan was to head here and then to Sydney. He looks on track." - Gailo Chop's trainer Darren Weir

"We want to see some form, so that's why the blinkers go on." - Trainer Archie Alexander on Lord Fandango

"There's no doubt Flemington will be more to his liking but he still has to turn the tables on Gailo Chop and Single Gaze" - Hartnell's jockey Craig Williams

