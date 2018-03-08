Randwick Guineas: What you need to know

RANDWICK GUINEAS

Run at Randwick. 1600m, $1,000,000, Three-Year-Olds.

HISTORY

* First run in 2006 when won by Hotel Grand

* Before 2006 known as Canterbury Guineas, first run in 1935, and run over distances ranging from 1800m to 1950m.

NOTABLE RANDWICK GUINEAS WINNERS

* Inference (2017); Le Romain (2016); Hallowed Crown (2015); Dissident (2014); It's A Dundeel (2013); Mosheen (2012); Shoot Out (2010); Weekend Hussler (2008).

NOTABLE CANTERBURY GUINEAS WINNERS

* Jymcarew (2005); Universal Prince (2001); Octagonal (1996); Veandercross (1992); Beechcraft (1984); Imagele (1973); Todman (1957); Delta (1949); Hadrian (1935).

TALKING POINTS

* First leg of Sydney Three-Year-Old Triple Crown followed by Rosehill Guineas and ATC Australian Derby (last achieved by It's A Dundeel in 2013).

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING:

"He couldn't have been more impressive than he was in his first two runs this time in and we feel like he has continued to sail ahead since the Hobartville...The 1600 is going to be perfect for him and I feel as though he deserves to be one of the big chances" - Kementari trainer James Cummings.

"I've always believed he would run it (1600m). He was going to the Caulfield Guineas after the Golden Rose but he hurt himself so we had to change plans. He's bright and well and has improved off his last run" - Trapeze Artist's trainer Gerald Ryan.

"I'm getting an inkling he might be looking for a mile" - D'Argento's trainer Chris Waller.

"With the yardstick of what he beat second-up, he's pretty much on an upward spiral" - Kementari's jokcey Glyn Schofield.