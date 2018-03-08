The future of champion sprinter Chautauqua is under a huge cloud over the $8 million horse's refusal to leave the gates.

'Where is he?': The $8 million horse that won't race

Chautauqua has again been barred from racing after refusing to compete in a barrier trial on Thursday, placing his autumn campaign in doubt.

The seven-year-old, who stayed in the gates in two trials at Randwick last week, lined up for a heat at Rosehill on Thursday by order of Racing NSW stewards.

In contrast to his two refusals at Randwick, Chautauqua eventually left the gates and completed the course well behind the last runner in his heat.

Chief steward Marc Van Gestel said his panel would take submissions from Hawkes Racing whether Chautauqua should be required to compete in one or two trials before being allowed to race again.

He said co-trainer Michael Hawkes had indicated the team wanted to persevere with the multiple Group One winner's campaign.

Because of his antics at Randwick, Chautauqua was ruled out of Saturday's Group One Canterbury Stakes at Randwick with the William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley on March 23 his new target.