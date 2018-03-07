Clare Lindop calls an end to her career

The first Australian woman to ride in the Melbourne Cup has announced her retirement.

Clare Lindop, the rider of 2008 Victoria Derby winner Rebel Raider, has announced her retirement.

Clare Lindop who rode Debben in the 2003 Cup, will continue riding through Adelaide's May carnival.

The announcement came on the eve of next Monday's Adelaide Cup which Lindop won 12 years ago on Exalted Time to claim her first Group One win.

Lindop has won four Group One races with her biggest victory coming in the 2008 Victoria Derby aboard Rebel Raider for longtime supporter, trainer Leon Macdonald.

She is also the only woman to ride the winner of the Magic Millions Classic which she did in 2008 on the Macdonald-trained Augusta Proud.

In total Lindop has ridden more than 1400 winners and is a three-time winner of the South Australian Metropolitan Jockeys' Premiership, the first in 2004-05.

A fall in March 2014 left Lindop with 15 broken ribs, a broken collarbone and shoulder, but she bounced back the following the season to claim another premiership.

"As those who know me will attest to, I possess a fierce competitive streak and an unrelenting desire to succeed," Lindop said in a statement.

"To go out on a high would be the ultimate end to my riding career.

"I want to thank everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my career.

"I've enjoyed the journey and have been privileged to work with some wonderful colleagues, trainers, officials and administrators, many of whom I consider dear friends."