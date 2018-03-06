Penalties for Crack Me Up and Aloft

Liverpool City Cup winner Crack Me Up has been given a one kilogram penalty for the Doncaster Mile taking him to 53kg.

The winner of the Group Two Villiers Stakes in December, Crack Me Up beat Care To Think by half a length in Saturday's Group Three race over 1300m.

He is now trained by Bjorn Baker with his Queensland trainer Liam Birchley barred from starting horses in NSW pending the outcome of a hearing into bicarb charges in Victoria.

The Lloyd Williams-owned Sydney Cup contender Aloft has also received an extra kilogram for his win in the Listed Roy Higgins Quality (2600m) at Flemington on Saturday, taking him to 51kg.

Aloft is the $8 favourite for the Sydney Cup (3200m) on April 14 while Crack Me Up is at $26 for the Doncaster on April 7.