Begg confirms Slipper tilt for Written By

Trainer Grahame Begg has confirmed Blue Diamond winner Written By will head to the Golden Slipper.

Begg wanted to make sure the colt had come through his dominant Group One Blue Diamond win well before confirming on Monday the unbeaten two-year-old would head to Sydney to run in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper (1200m) at Rosehill on March 24.

"He worked in great style this morning and we just wanted to see him tick that box," Begg said.

"He galloped in company at Pinecliff and had a good gallop.

"He had a good little blow after it because he had a pretty soft week last week, but he's all ready to go.

"We feel that he has come on again."

Written By will have a barrier trial at Begg's former home track in preparation for the Slipper.

"He'll trial at Randwick on the 13th of March on the Kensington track and that will be his main gallop going into the Slipper," Begg said.

Begg trained out of Randwick for 25 years before closing his stable in late 2014 to take a break from training.

He relocated to Victoria in mid-2016 and rejoined the training ranks at Pinecliff on the Mornington Peninsula.

The multiple Group One-winning trainer is excited to have Written By as a genuine Slipper contender.

He trained the colt's sire Written Tycoon when he finished 11th in the 2005 Slipper from a wide barrier and prepared Vionnet who was fourth in the 1991 edition.

"I've only had two runners in the Slipper in all my time training," Begg said.

Jordan Childs retains the ride on Written By having partnered the colt in his three wins to date.

Written By was on the fourth line of Golden Slipper betting on Monday at $8.

Magic Millions and Silver Slipper winner Sunlight was the $4.60 favourite ahead of Estijaab ($5) and Performer ($7).

Sepoy is the most recent horse to achieve the Blue Diamond Stakes-Golden Slipper double in 2011.