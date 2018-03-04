O' So Hazy wins her way to Randwick

Wagga Wagga trainer Scott Spackman will be bringing O' So Hazy back to Sydney after the mare's win in the $150,000 Country Championship Qualifier on her home track.

With Brooke Sweeney aboard, O' So Hazy won two races at home before running third at Canterbury over 1200m in her lead-up to Sunday's 1400m-heat in which she started the $4.40 favourite.

Despite doubts over her ability to run out a strong 1400m, Spackman had faith she would and the mare prevailed by a half neck over the Graham Hulm-trained Bennelong Dancer ($15) who also qualified for the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 7.

Spackman was almost overcome with emotion.

"It's unbelievable," he told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"I said to Brooke she was suspect at 1400. But Brooke said after Canterbury she would get it.

For her part Sweeney said O' So Hazy did eveything right.

"She settled really well and I got a nice cart into the race.

"I'm absolutely stoked."

O'So Hazy was introduced to the TAB's market as a $26 chance with Bennelong Dancer at $51.