Lindsay Park to gang-tackle Newmarket

Lindsay Park could have as many as six starters in one of Australia's toughest sprint races, the Newmarket Handicap over the straight 1200 metres at Flemington.

The Lindsay Park team headed by trainer David Hayes could have six runners in the Newmarket Hcp.

Confirmed runners are last year's winner Redkirk Warrior, Catchy, Thronum, So Si Bon and Fastnet Tempest while the weather will determine whether Derryn starts.

A field of 24 can contest the sprint.

Fastnet Tempest sits No. 24 in the order of entry with So Si Bon 28 of the 33 that remain in contention.

The final field will be announced at 10am on Tuesday.

Senior Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes said if there was some rain then Derryn might take his place.

Derryn, Thronum, Fastnet Tempo and So Si Bon trialled up the straight at Flemington last Friday.

Formery English horse Fastnet Tempest is a new horse to the stable and Hayes says he appeals as a 1400m type.

"That's what the straight fresh sometimes is and his trial was really good," Hayes said.

So Si Bon is also having his first start for Lindsay Park and Hayes said his jump-out on Friday was much better than his trial at Cranbourne when fourth on February 19.

"I'd love to put him in an easier race but he's pretty good at 1200 first-up, he's got no weight and I thought I'd give it a go," he said.

Thronum, to be ridden by Mick Dee, has been freshened since running fourth to Hartnell in the C F Orr Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield last month.

That form has been franked with third-placed Brave Smash winning the Futurity Stakes on February 24.

"He's trialled enormous and is in great form," Hayes said.

"After the trial he (Dee) said you wouldn't get me off with an axe."

Redkirk Warrior rises five kilograms on his winning weight of 12 months ago and will carry 57.5kg on Saturday.

After his winning return in the Lightning Stakes last month, Hayes said the sprinter had not gone backwards.

"It's not weight-for-age but, gee, he's a good horse," Hayes said.

Regan Bayliss, who incurred a reckless riding suspension in the Australian Guineas on Saturday, rides Redkirk Warrior before starting his ban.

Ben Allen rides Fastnet Tempo with Corey Parish on Catchy and Michael Walker on So Si Bon.