Barry Baldwin finds art of winning

Veteran trainer Barry Baldwin will be taking a closer than normal look at a yearling colt at the Magic Millions March Sale.

Trainer Barry Baldwin (2nd from r) will continue to look for siblings of Doomben winner Glendara.

The colt is by Show A Heart out of Art Gallery and is a full brother to the Baldwin-trained Glendara who won the Listed Tattersall's Members Cup at Doomben on Saturday.

Baldwin is a multiple Brisbane premiership trainer and also won titles in Macau with his biggest win the 2006 Stradbroke Handicap with La Montagna.

These days he keeps a team of about 14 at Eagle Farm.

"I have scaled things back a bit but it is always great to win a stakes race," Baldwin said.

Glendara is one of several smart horses Baldwin has trained out of Art Gallery who is by noted sire Marju.

"She has also got Shadow Lawn and Iron Craft who were winners for me. (Trainer) Steve O'Dea has a two-year-old out of her but I will have a look at Glendara's full brother at the sales," Baldwin said.

Glendara took his prize money to just under $300,000 with the Members Cup win but Baldwin believes it could have been much more.

Glendara hadn't won in 463 days since scoring at Caloundra in November 2016.

"He has been a frustrating horse. That was his seventh win and I have always thought he could be a stakes winner but things just haven't gone right," Baldwin said.