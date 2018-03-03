Australian flavour to G1 NZ Derby result

Melbourne syndicator Terry Henderson is eyeing the Australian Derby with Vin De Dance after the three-year-old claimed the New Zealand equivalent.

Trained by last year's Australian Derby-winning combination of Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman, the gelding won the 2400m Group One race at Ellerslie in a photo-finish over Mongolianconqueror.

"Murray and Andrew have done a remarkable job and when it comes to stayers they've got no peers," Henderson told NZ Racing Desk.

"I rarely get emotional, but I've waited a long time to win this.

"I've come close a few times and I owe an enormous debt to this race and New Zealand-bred horses.

"It's really special.

"He'll go to Sydney as long as he pulls up well," Henderson said.

The Darren Weir-trained Civil Disobedience finished seventh, four lengths from the winner.

The ATC Australian Derby (2400m), which Baker and Forsman won last year with Jon Snow, is at Randwick on April 7.