Dixie Blossoms claims second Guy Walter

Dixie Blossoms has stamped her class on the Group Two Guy Walter Stakes to claim her second win in the race, but not without a few anxious moments for the favourite.

The Ron Quinton-trained Dixie Blossoms has won the Guy Walter Stakes for the second time.

Sent out at $2.60, Dixie Blossoms was in an awkward position back in the field in a pocket and running out of time to get out in Saturday's 1400m race at Randwick.

Christian Reith kept his cool and once he got her into the clear, Dixie Blossoms set sail for home, going on to beat Raiment ($7) by three-quarters of a length with New Zealander Francaletta ($4) another 1-1/4 lengths third.

Her win came a week after her stablemate Daysee Doom won the Group Two Millie Fox Stakes and it will probably be the last time this autumn trainer Ron Quinton can keep his two best horses apart.

"They will both go to the Coolmore Classic next," Quinton said.

"It's great to see them both come back so well.

"Dixie was in a bit of an awkward position but she got the job done and it turned out to be a pretty good ride from Christian in the end.

"He was patient and got out at the right time.

that is the main thing. Nice patient ride by Christian."

Unlike the trainer, Reith said he was not concerned in the run.

"I always had the horse underneath me," he said.

"I was never concerned. I was alway going to put myself in a position where I could get out when I wanted to.

"Ron was so upbeat during the week telling me how good she was going and it just gave me so much confidence.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be chosen by the owners to steer this great mare around."

The race is named for the late Warwick Farm trainer Guy Walter who died suddenly in 2014 and was the original trainer of Zanbagh who ran unplaced in the race on Saturday for John Thompson and jockey Hugh Bowman.