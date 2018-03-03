News

Winx and her place in Australian racing

AAP /

WHO IS WINX?

* A six-year-old bay mare, foaled September 14, 2011 by Street Cry out of Vegas Showgirl

* Bought at the 2013 Magic Millions yearling sale for $230,000

* Owned by Magic Bloodstock Racing (Peter and Patty Tighe), Richard Treweeke and Debbie Kepitis

* Trained by Chris Waller

* Prize money of $15,976,925 with 27 wins from 33 starts, more than any other Australian racehorse

WHEN DID WE START TO TAKE NOTICE?

* Came from last to win the Sunshine Coast Guineas on May 16, 2015, starting a streak that now stands at 23 consecutive wins

JOCKEYS TO WIN ON WINX

* Hugh Bowman (22), Jason Collett (2), Larry Cassidy (1), James McDonald (1) and Tommy Berry (1)

LAST JOCKEY TO LOSE ON WINX

* Hong Kong star Joao Moreira had the ride when Winx finished second in the Australian Oaks on April 11, 2015

WHERE HAS SHE WON?

* Randwick (14), Rosehill (5), Moonee Valley (3), Warwick Farm (1), Sunshine Coast (1), Doomben (1), Caulfield (1) and Flemington (1)

WHAT HAS SHE WON?

* 16 Group One races, one more than the undefeated Black Caviar

