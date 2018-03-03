Glendara win ends Baldwin's frustration

Trainer Barry Baldwin put aside his frustrations with Glendara after the gelding finally won a stakes race at Doomben.

Glendara, the $3.90 favourite, made a long run from the 600m and held on to beat Capetown Hussey ($4) by three-quarters of a length in the Listed Tattersall's Members Cup (1640m).

Brazen Moss ($4.40) was a short neck back in third place.

Glendara hadn't won in 463 days since scoring at Caloundra in November, 2016.

"He has been a frustrating horse. That was his seventh win and I have always thought he could be a stakes winner," Baldwin said.

"Even last start we were disappointed when he was second here it was a case of him getting caught deep. He has been very frustrating and he has finally won a stakes race."

Glendara was ridden by Baldwin's former apprentice Matt McGillivray.

"I told Matt to just keep him out of trouble and he did that," Baldwin said.

Baldwin is a two-times Brisbane premier trainer but these days only has 14 horses at Eagle Farm.

"I have trained most of the horses out of Glendara's dam Art Gallery and she has been a good producer," Baldwin said..