Winx breaks Black Caviar's Group One record

Champion mare Winx has achieved an incredible piece of history by winning the Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick.

Winx's eight rivals were no match for her speed on Saturday as she trounced Prized Icon and Classic Uniform after being sent out a $1.09 favourite.

It's Winx's 23rd-consecutive victory and 16th Group One crown, going past the legendary Black Caviar's mark of 15.

After coming out of the gates a little slowly but cleanly, Winx did what Winx does best, moving to the outside of the field at the 600m getting ready to launch her run down the straight.

She gathered up the rest of the field in a flash and she and her jockey Hugh Bowman were in a world of their own.

"It was just her and me in the middle of the track," Bowman said.

"It's hard for me to get a sense of how fast she's going.

"It's there for everyone to see."

As comfortable as her 23rd consecutive was, for her trainer Chris Waller it was still an emotional return after he and the mare's owners opted to miss her autumn lead-up run in the Apollo Stakes when Bowman was suspended.

Waller had no concerns about Winx tackling 1600m at her first run since her third Cox Plate win in October.

But he admitted his nerves were on edge.

"The first run is always the hardest," Waller said.

"You just want to know they've come back.

"I can do my job and the staff do theirs but you just want to see it."

Winx's place in history is assured and her trainer is aware of her record but also the responsibility that comes with it.

"She is better now than when she was a four-year-old," he said.

"Not much has changed in the last 12 months. She knows it's her job, she enjoys her job, she enjoys going home and being another horse."

Of course she isn't just another horse anywhere but the Waller stable with the Randwick crowd cheering her around the turn and clapping respectfully as she came down the straight.

"It is a huge privilege to be training her and to see the crowd appreciate her," Waller said.

While she was in a different realm from her opposition, Glyn Schofield was happy with the performance of dual Group One winner Prized Icon.

"Outside of Winx he's another Group One winner over a mile," he said.

WHO IS WINX?

* A six-year-old bay mare, foaled September 14, 2011 by Street Cry out of Vegas Showgirl

* Bought at the 2013 Magic Millions yearling sale for $230,000

* Owned by Magic Bloodstock Racing (Peter and Patty Tighe), Richard Treweeke and Debbie Kepitis

* Trained by Chris Waller

* Prize money of $15,976,925 with 27 wins from 33 starts, more than any other Australian racehorse

WHEN DID WE START TO TAKE NOTICE?

* Came from last to win the Sunshine Coast Guineas on May 16, 2015, starting a streak that now stands at 23 consecutive wins

JOCKEYS TO WIN ON WINX

* Hugh Bowman (22), Jason Collett (2), Larry Cassidy (1), James McDonald (1) and Tommy Berry (1)

LAST JOCKEY TO LOSE ON WINX

* Hong Kong star Joao Moreira had the ride when Winx finished second in the Australian Oaks on April 11, 2015

WHERE HAS SHE WON?

* Randwick (14), Rosehill (5), Moonee Valley (3), Warwick Farm (1), Sunshine Coast (1), Doomben (1), Caulfield (1) and Flemington (1)

WHAT HAS SHE WON?

* 16 Group One races, one more than the undefeated Black Caviar

with AAP