Kemp makes right call for talented Plumaro

Trainer Kevin Kemp's decision to switch plans with Plumaro looks like delivering him a huge pay day after the filly won at Doomben.

Jockey Jag Guthmann-Chester is developing a special association with Brisbane filly Plumaro.

Kemp had wanted to start Plumaro over 1350m last weekend but when the meeting was abandoned he was left with a big decision.

He had the option of running Plumaro next weekend over 1350m and forgetting the $250,000 QTIS Two-Year-Old at the Gold Coast on March 17.

But in the end Kemp took the other option of running Plumaro at Doomben on Saturday over 1200m and then heading to the Gold Coast race.

It proved the right choice when Plumaro ($4.40) stormed home to beat Only Wanna Sing ($3.80) by 1-3/4 lengths with 2-1/4 lengths to Fish N Snitz ($31) third in the Winning Edge Trophies Handicap (1200m).

Plumaro had been a fast finishing second at Doomben at her previous start and Kemp elected to take blinkers off her and replace them with winkers.

"I don't know if that made the difference but she certainly got home well. That panned out just the way we had hoped," he said.

"She got some pace on and then could get into the clear and finish like we know she can."