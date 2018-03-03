First Saturday city winner for Cunningham

Emerging trainer Clare Cunningham has celebrated her first Saturday metropolitan winner with Just Shine capping a big few days for her stable.

Just Shine gives trainer Clare Cunningham her first Saturday metropolitan success.

To make Saturday's win even more memorable Just Shine was ridden by Cunningham's partner Jason Collett to win the 2000m-handicap.

"We've had five runners this week for three winners, a third and a fourth," Cunningham said.

"This is my first Saturday winner and for Jason to be riding, it's even better.

Collett brought the favourite Just Shine ($4.20) out of the pack and he unleashed a powerful sprint to pick up the leaders and beat Tamaack ($5.50) by a long neck with The Getaway ($41) another 1-1/2 lengths third.

Just Shine was formerly trained by Collett's father Richard who operated a satellite stable at Warwick Farm for 12 months.

A former assistant to Peter Moody, Cunningham took out her licence last year.

"The horse broke a wither on the water walker and needed time off," Cunningham said.

"The stable always had confidence in him and it's great to see him win again."

He won a Hawkesbury maiden for Richard Collett in May last year and since his rehabilitation, Just Shine has won three of his four starts, graduating from Newcastle to Canterbury midweek racing before Saturday's triumph.