News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure

Fui San breaks through for Highway Hcp win

Chris Barclay
AAP /

Fui San has made amends for racing keen on his last visit to Randwick by ticking off a Highway race at the fifth attempt for Shoalhaven Heads trainer Terry Robinson.

A step back in trip to 1600m for the Highway Plate and a more relaxed ride under Jason Collett enabled Fui San to improve on his second placing to Mate Story in a Highway Handicap (1800m) on February 17.

"Jason thought he overraced a bit so we thought we'd come back to a mile and it worked out great," Robinson said.

"It was a perfect ride and a perfect run in transit."

Fui San ($8.50) assumed control at the 600m and hit the line 1-3/4 lengths clear of Mister Marmalade ($26). Celtic Trail ($61) was a neck back in third.

Collett was confident once the four-year-old gelding balanced up on the turn home.

"Once he hit the front at the top of the straight it was just a matter of pushing the button and holding them at bay," he said.

Back To Top