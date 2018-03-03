Fui San breaks through for Highway Hcp win

Fui San has made amends for racing keen on his last visit to Randwick by ticking off a Highway race at the fifth attempt for Shoalhaven Heads trainer Terry Robinson.

A step back in trip to 1600m for the Highway Plate and a more relaxed ride under Jason Collett enabled Fui San to improve on his second placing to Mate Story in a Highway Handicap (1800m) on February 17.

"Jason thought he overraced a bit so we thought we'd come back to a mile and it worked out great," Robinson said.

"It was a perfect ride and a perfect run in transit."

Fui San ($8.50) assumed control at the 600m and hit the line 1-3/4 lengths clear of Mister Marmalade ($26). Celtic Trail ($61) was a neck back in third.

Collett was confident once the four-year-old gelding balanced up on the turn home.

"Once he hit the front at the top of the straight it was just a matter of pushing the button and holding them at bay," he said.