Dixie Blossoms on track for winning return

Trainer Ron Quinton is confident Dixie Blossoms can emulate her stablemate and make a triumphant return to racing in the Group Two Guy Walter Stakes.

Daysee Doom set a benchmark for the two five-year-old mares when she resumed with a dogged victory in the Millie Fox Stakes at Rosehill last Saturday.

Seven days later Dixie Blossoms starts her journey towards a match-up with Daysee Doom in the Group One Coolmore Classic (1500m) on March 14 as the favourite to win consecutive Guy Walter Stakes at Randwick.

"She's had a good lead into this first-up run. She's trialled nicely and she'll be very competitive," Quinton said.

In her latest of two trials Dixie Blossoms beat subsequent Oakleigh Plate winner Russian Revolution.

"She had a good hard trial and that sets her up for starting over 1400 metes. I'm not concerned about it in any way shape or form," Quinton said.

"The last trial was more like a race so she's got a nice solid foundation."

Despite his optimism, Quinton admitted the Guy Walter would be harder to win this time.

"Last year it was a heavy track and there were quite a number of scratchings. They actually cantered round in it.

"(But) she can adapt to any way a race is run."

The field was reduced to nine runners on Friday after the Matthew Smith-trained Faraway Town was scratched with an unsatisfactory blood picture.