Egg Tart has renewed hunger for racing

Egg Tart's quest to rediscover the form that produced back-to-back Group One victories as a three-year-old finally gets underway at Randwick.

The Chris Waller-trained mare races for the first time since November when she was unplaced in the Group One Kennedy Mile at Flemington.

Egg Tart had built a six-race winning sequence in her previous campaign highlighted by wins in the Group One Schweppes Oaks in Adelaide and the Queensland Oaks.

An eye irritation forced Egg Tart to miss the Epsom Handicap.

Although the eye issue was a setback, Waller thought her appetite was Egg Tart's real issue in the spring.

Sydney's leading trainer was pleased to report her hunger had returned to three-year-old levels, and was confident that enthusiasm would transfer to the track in the Group Three Liverpool City Cup (1300m).

"She's come back well, she looks like a different horse this time around," Waller said.

Egg Tart was scheduled to make her comeback in last Saturday's Millie Fox Stakes but was held back, and Waller had two options at Randwick.

She could have raced against her own sex in the Group Two Guy Walter Stakes (1400m), but carrying 1.5 kilos less tipped the balance in favour of the Liverpool City Cup.

Waller is also represented by Mackintosh and McCreery.