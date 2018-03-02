Barriers a worry for Forster at Doomben

Trainer Desleigh Forster is hoping the track stays in the soft range to help her runners overcome wide barriers in the feature races at Doomben.

The track was pounded by rain a week ago and was hit by a big storm on Monday night but had dried to a soft five by Friday.

Forster has Weinholt in the Listed Members Cup (1600m) and Malvern Estate in the Young Members Open Handicap (1200m) on Saturday.

On good to fast tracks inside barriers have proved a distinct advantage for horses at Doomben recently.

The rail is out seven metres on Saturday which also usually suits horses drawn in close.

"We have had no luck with the barriers. Malvern Estate has drawn 11 of 12 and Weinholt has nine of 10," Forster said.

"It is no help to either of them and especially the way they race."

Malvern Estate will be aiming for his fifth straight win after scoring his first win in open company last start.

Forster had expected to spell Malvern Estate but after speaking with owner Basil Nolan elected to press on.

"He can run Saturday or we will have to trial him. Anyway he is being aimed at the Goldmarket at the Gold Coast in two weeks," she said.

Forster said Malvern Estate could then be given a short break before the winter carnival.

Weinholt ran third in the Sunshine Coast Cup two runs ago and was ninth in a Class 6 Plate at Doomben at his next start.

"He was probably a bit close in the run last start and we have taken the blinkers off him," Forster said.

"A soft track would be ideal for him."

Michael Cahill will ride Malvern Estate while Luke Tarrant will be aboard Weinholt

Malvern Estate wsa the second equal favourite on the eve of the race at $4.80 alongside Hanwritten with Fortensky at $4.40 while Weinholt was a $14 chance in his race..