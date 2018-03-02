Awesome race day dress made of Winx betting tickets

Talk about having tickets on yourself.

Everything is in order for Winx to make a triumphant return to racing and claim a third successive win in the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes on Saturday.

And one race goer will be wearing a special frock to commemorate the champion horse.

Big Sports Breakfast newsreader Maddison-clare Sloane will be wearing a dress made out of commemorative Winx TAB betting tickets.

Comprising of 348 tickets for Winx to win the Chipping Norton - worth $20,000 in total - the dress took a whopping 120 hours to make.

“It’s going to be so exciting to be at Randwick to see Winx’s return to racing,” Maddison-clare Sloane said.

“I’ve always dreamed of wearing a dress worth $20,000, but never did I imagine that it would be made of TAB betting tickets!”

TAB will also donate $10,000 each to the National Jockey’s Trust and Equine Welfare Fund, on behalf of the Winx team, if she wins her 23rd consecutive race.

The Chipping Norton is a target race and victory would take Winx to an Australian record 16 Group One wins, one more than the unbeaten Black Caviar.

Jockey Hugh Bowman said he did not expect any repeat of the incidents that beset Winx in the spring when she missed the start of her first two races before regathering to win.

"Compared to last preparation she 's more settled," he said.

"She's a bit happier in her own skin.

"This time last preparation it took her a while to relax."

with AAP