Price trio in top order ahead of Guineas

Trainer Mick Price knows a thing or two about winning the Australian Guineas.

Caulfield Guineas winner Mighty Boss is one of three Mick Price-trained runners in the Aust Guineas.

He's already bagged the Group One race at Flemington twice with Light Fantastic (2008) and Heart Of Dreams (2009) and he went close in 2016 with Tarzino who finished second to Palentino.

On Saturday his three runners - Mighty Boss, Holy Snow and Grunt - will give Price the opportunity to join Lee Freedman and the late Colin Hayes at the top of leaders board of Guineas victories.

Price says the three are every bit as good as his previous winners.

While Mighty Boss is already a Group One winner of the Caulfield Guineas last spring, Price believes Grunt and Holy Snow can join him.

"They're there to run well and hopefully one of them can stand up," Price said.

"Grunt is thriving and he's peaking for the race.

"I can't guarantee Mighty Boss is peaking while Holy Snow is peaking into the race."

Mighty Boss has taken an interesting Guineas route racing in weight-for-age Group One company against older horses.

He was an unlucky sixth in the C F Orr Stakes at Caulfield on February 10 before running eighth to Brave Smash in the Futurity Stakes last Saturday.

"I was trying to win a different Group One with him and I've probably spent a bit of petrol getting there," Price said.

"I wouldn't change it because he could have won the Orr with a bit of luck and in the Futurity he got dragged out three-wide with no cover from the 700 metres which didn't suit.

Grunt is attempting the C S Hayes - Australian Guineas double which Hey Doc completed last year.

Having his first run off a short break, Grunt defeated Cliff's Edge and Muraaqeb in the C S Hayes at Flemington on February 17.

Holy Snow goes into Saturday's race off a last-start win in the Autumn Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on February 10.

While Mighty Boss has drawn ideally in barrier two, Grunt (17) and Holy Snow (14) have drawn awkwardly.

"Grunt is flying but needs the right ride from where he's drawn and Holy Snow is going to need a bit of joy from that gate," Price said.

"It's an interesting race.

"Cliff's Edge has drawn poorly and will likely go forward but is hard and fit and I reckon Tony McEvoy's filly Bring Me Roses is a good Flemington horse."

On the eve of the race Cliff's Edge holds favouritism at $4.40 over Grunt at $5.50 with Mighty Boss and Holy Snow rated $13 and $21 chances respectively.