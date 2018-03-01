Tshahitsi suited back to handicap company

Tasmanian trainer Imogen Miller will never be disappointed with stable star Tshahitsi.

Trainer Imogen Miller is confident a drop in grade will benefit Tshahitsi at Flemington.

While disappointed with the "duck egg" that appears on his form card courtesy of his last in the Group One C F Orr Stakes at Caulfield last month, Miller was nonetheless satisfied with his performance.

"If someone had told you he was going to be beaten three-and-a-half lengths by Hartnell, you would take that every day," Miller said.

Tshahitsi drops from weight-for-age company back to handicap conditions at Flemington on Saturday for the Group Three TAB Multiplier Autumn Handicap (1400m).

Miller, who trains in partnership with Chris Crook, said the six-year-old, the winner of 12 of his 27 starts, had recovered well from his C F Orr performance and performed solidly in a jump-out at Camperdown during the week.

A noted on-pace runner, Tshahitsi didn't do his cause any favours at Caulfield where he refused to settle after being tucked in behind the the leader Thronum.

"It would have been nice if things had worked out better for him," Miller said.

"I'm under no illusions but if it had worked out better he finishes closer at the finish.

"Saturday's race is a step down in class which I think is significant for him.

"It looks a nice race for him and I think he'll be a bit more competitive in this one."

How far Tshahitsi progresses this campaign, Miller is unsure.

She said there were a few options depending on how he performed on Saturday.

"We'll probably stick around for another run, but I'm not too sure for what, and then give him a little break," she said.

"I don't like making big plans. I prefer to coast along."

Tshahitsi was rated the $3.80 second favourite in markets on Thursday with Lindsay Park import Poetic Dream, making his Australian debut, the $3.20 favourite.