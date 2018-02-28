Renewal banks third win for Hawkes Racing

Chautauqua's refusal to trial was off limits, but Michael Hawkes was happy to talk up Renewal's potential after the gelding recorded his third career win at Rosehill.

A day after three-time TJ Smith Stakes winner Chautauqua twice refused to leave the barriers at Randwick, Renewal provided a lift for Hawkes Racing with a victory in the TAB Handicap (1300m).

"He's got a lot to learn, he's still a baby but he actually dug in for the fight and he came out on top," co-trainer Hawkes said.

Renewal, the $2.45 favourite, reeled in third placegetter Decroux ($5) and then fended off Absolute ($11) by a long head to hint at a promising future for the three-year-old.

"He's building a nice little record. He's got a lot of upside and Brenton (Avdulla) gave him the perfect ride. He didn't push the button too early," Hawkes said.

"When the other horse (Absolute) came to him he could have easily said 'That's not me' but he's got qualities, He's a fighter.'"

When asked if he had a theory on why Chautauqua would not leave his gate at Randwick, Hawkes replied: "No comment".

The champion sprinter is scheduled to trial again at Warwick Farm on Monday.