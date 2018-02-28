Baker to train Crack Me Up for Doncaster

Bjorn Baker will oversee Crack Me Up's Doncaster Mile campaign following Racing NSW's decision to bar Brisbane trainer Liam Birchley from racing in the state.

Crack Me Up arrives at Baker's Warwick Farm stable on Thursday ahead of the Group Three Liverpool City Cup (1300m) at Randwick on Saturday.

Birchley is one of eight people charged in a scandal that has rocked Victorian racing with the alleged offences dating back to 2010.

Racing NSW stewards issued an interim order banning Birchley from racing horses in the state after studying the brief of evidence from their Victorian counterparts.

"It's not ideal circumstances but I'm not going to say no," Baker said.

"I don't know too much about him other than looking through his form.

"He's got a good gate on Saturday. He'll probably get back and hopefully run on."

Crack Me Up secured a ballot exemption for the $3 million Group One Doncaster Mile on April 7 by winning the Group Two Villiers Stakes (1600m) at Randwick in December.

A directions hearing in the Aquanita case against the eight people charged, including multiple Group One-winning trainers Robert Smerdon, Stuart Webb and Tony Vasil, will be held in Melbourne on Thursday.