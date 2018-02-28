Sean Cormack steps up comeback to riding

Multiple Group One-winning jockey Sean Cormack is set to step up his comeback with Doomben rides on Saturday.

South African-born Cormack has been riding at the southeast Queensland provincial and midweek meetings in the past three weeks.

He last rode in Queensland in 2008 when he was stable jockey for the late Bruce McLachlan, who was then based at Caloundra.

Cormack left Queensland to take up offers in South Africa and Singapore where he has spent most of the past decade.

"I had my share of success and I have now ridden in excess of 1500 winners including Group Ones in South Africa and Cups in Singapore," Cormack said.

"But I had two years off with a medical hiccup. I won't bore you with the details but I was lucky enough to get a very good specialist in Sydney and I have the all clear to ride again.

"Racing Queensland have been great helping me in my comeback here."

Cormack and his family have settled on the Sunshine Coast where he has been riding for local trainers.

"Last time we were here we fell in love with the Sunshine Coast so it was an easy decision," he said.

"But I have been travelling a lot to trials and race meetings so I am keen develop my overall contacts."

Cormack said he would step up his riding commitments in the next few days.

"I have been working on my fitness and ridden a couple of winners here already," he said.

"I think I am ready for a heavier workload now so I plan to ride at Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast on Friday and Sunday, Doomben and possibly Murwillumbah."

Cormack is one several top-ranking South African jockeys riding in Australia.

"Of course I know Jeff Lloyd and Robbie Fradd who are riding in Queensland and I am good friends with Glyn Schofield who is in Sydney."