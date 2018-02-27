Moore in awe of Winx as comeback looms

Gary Moore has often admired Winx from afar and accepts the first runner he pits against the champion faces the same outlook.

Trainer Gary Moore is under no illusions Classic Uniform can beat Winx but expects him to go well.

Training out of Rosehill means Moore works his horses near Winx and despite her intimidating record Moore is looking forward to Classic Uniform featuring in her comeback.

Moore is under no illusions about Classic Unifiorm ending the world's best horse of turf's winning streak in the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) at Randwick on Saturday.

"When you're running against the best rated horse in the world, it's pretty hard to think you're going to have a chance to win," Moore said.

"I'm just happy to be in the same race as her. It's the first time I've had a horse good enough to run in her company."

Classic Uniform would have met Winx in the Group Two Apollo Stakes (1200m) on February 17, but jockey Hugh Bowman's suspension prompted connections to delay her comeback.

Classic Uniform was second last in the Apollo, well adrift of winner Endless Drama, but Moore was confident he would take benefit from that run.

"He's definitely improved in every area since his first start. He's worked well and I'll be happy if he runs in the money," he said.

Moore watched Winx on Tuesday and marvelled at her condition leading into her quest for a 23rd consecutive victory.

"She looks in fantastic shape. It's quite scary," he said.

Moore said he would be content to play second fiddle, with the minor place prize money enough to boost Classic Uniform's earning past $1 million.

"I never thought he'd be able to do that. He's proven himself a very game animal," Moore said.

Classic Uniform was a $26 chance with the TAB on the third line of betting on Tuesday with Winx posted at $1.08.

Late entries Addictive Nature and He's Our Rokkii took the nominations for Sydney's first Group One race of the year to 15 ahead of Wednesday's declaration of the final field.