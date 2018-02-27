Mr Marbellouz to be tested at 1200m

Brilliant last-start winner Mr Marbellouz will be out to prove he is not suspect at 1200 metres when he runs at Doomben.

Mr Marbellouz has won four of his five starts at distances between 1000 and 1100 metres with winning margins of 7 lengths, 9-1/4 lengths, three lengths and seven lengths last start at Doomben.

The four-year-old's only defeat was three runs ago when he was third at Ipswich over 1200m.

Trainer Kevin Kemp is confident the distance will be no problem for the gelding who is entered for a Class Six Plate on Saturday.

"I have always felt 1200 metres will suit him and I just hope he draws a decent barrier," Kemp said.

"He got caught deep at Ipswich and had probably come to the end of the preparation in that run.

"He is promising but needs to take the next step up. They are a great bunch of owners and I am glad they finally have a really promising horses."

Racing Queensland has added a Benchmark 90 (2000m) and a No Metro Win race (1200m) to the next Doomben program after Saturday's wash-out.

Among those to miss a start was the Kemp-trained two-year-old Plumaro.

The trainer had been aiming her at the $250,000 QTIS Two-Year-Old Handicap (1200m) at the Gold Coast on March 17.

He has entered her for a 1200m-handicap for two-year-olds on Saturday.

She has won over 1100 metres on her home track of Toowoomba and ran second at Doomben over 1200m on February 10 at her only other start.