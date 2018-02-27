Blake Shinn suspension reduced

Jockey Blake Shinn has had a suspension reduced and he will now be back for the second Group One meeting of the Sydney carnival.

Shinn was outed at Canterbury last Wednesday for failing to ride third-placed Danzie to the line.

Under the terms of the original ban, he was to miss the Randwick Guineas meeting on March 10 in addition to Saturday's Chipping Norton Stakes program.

The Racing NSW Appeal Panel has reduced Shinn's suspension from 14 days to seven and imposed a $2500 fine.

Josh Parr will replace Shinn on the Anthony Freedman-trained Shoals in Saturday's Group One Surround Stakes at Randwick.

The filly won the Group One Myer Classic at Flemington in the spring.